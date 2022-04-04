A fresh and simple approach

Bristol Event Catering combine seasonal produce, beautiful presentation and the finest natural ingredients. Their wedding and event menus feature stunning feasting dishes and British classics with a twist. The team utilise sustainable methods to create seasonal, flavourful dishes, with minimal environmental impact. ​ Ingredients are sourced exclusively from local producers and suppliers and are guaranteed to leave your guests full of happy memories. “We cannot thank you enough you were so brilliant on Saturday! Your whole team were fantastic, you guys were the BEST! We felt looked after, you thought of absolutely everything. The canapés were so gorgeous, the meal was PERFECT” “We’ll be shouting from the rooftops to anyone who will listen” L&C – Wedding

0117 462 1778; bristoleventcatering.com