The UK’s original and largest immersive festival starts again this Spring.

Bristol Film Festival returns to celebrate its third birthday this March with its biggest movie lineup yet – from the shadow of Concorde to the cells of a former police station, the roster of immersive venues for its screenings continues to grow.

2018’s programme is split into four seasons, with the Spring Series predominantly taking place between 1-15th March.

Before the main fortnight of programming, the festival holds two screenings around Valentine’s Day as an antidote to clichéd rom-coms.

Formula One biopic Rush is screened on Thursday 15th February in the setting of Porsche Centre Bristol; guests can enjoy a drinks reception and a close-up look at some of the cars before the film.

On Friday 16th February the Vintage Screenings series in partnership with Averys continues with Groundhog Day; this popular series combines movies with wine pairings, themed and carefully selected by Averys’ resident experts, hosted in their atmospheric cellars.

The Vintage Screenings continue with a double bill in March: the road trip comedy Little Miss Sunshine, with appropriately feel-good wines, on Friday 9th March, and Orson Welles’ Vienna-based thriller The Third Man on Saturday 10th March paired with Germanic selections.

The main festival period roars to life on Thursday 1st March at Fowlers motorcycle showroom. It’s a rare opportunity to see the classic Bruce Brown documentary On Any Sunday on the big screen, featuring Steve McQueen and some of the most innovative filming techniques of the 1970s.

The festival returns to Bristol Cathedral on Saturday 3rd March for its fifth Cathedral Screening; this March’s film selection is the classic British running biopic Chariots Of Fire, and it will be shown in the spectacular Nave.

March also sees the latest Academy Screening at the Royal West of England Academy. This series celebrates and explores the rich cultural heritage of Oscar-winning films, and on Tuesday 6th March guests can ascend the RWA’s main staircase for welcome drinks, live music and a screening of the Humphrey Bogart – Katharine Hepburn romantic adventure The African Queen, as well as entry to the RWA’s current Frink-Blow-Larson exhibition.

The On Location series – bringing films to unusual and iconic venues around Bristol – welcomes two new locations this March.

On Thursday 8th March the festival is delighted to be partnering with Aerospace Bristol for an unforgettable experience: guests will have the chance to board Concorde, before watching the cult comedy Airplane! underneath the iconic aviation legend.

Meanwhile on Sunday 11th March the festival descends into the old cell block at The Island (formerly Old Bridewell Police Station) for some prison-themed films: Hot Fuzz, Bronson, Escape From Alcatraz and The Shawshank Redemption. These screenings will stay with audiences long after they’re back on the outside…

March 9-11th sees the next season of the Underground Cinema at Redcliffe Caves. The historic tunnels and chambers are transformed into a military bunker for a diverse range of cult hits including Pulp Fiction, Mulholland Drive, Labyrinth and Do The Right Thing. New for 2018 there are also two special price matinee screenings on the Saturday and Sunday mornings, of vintage horror-thrillers Cape Fear and Peeping Tom. It’s a rare opportunity to see one of Bristol’s most unusual venues come to life.

The Music & The Movies series comes to Bristol Cathedral’s beautiful Chapter House for an intimate screening of La Traviata, Verdi’s timeless opera as performed by Opera Australia against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour. This takes place on Tuesday 13th March with a live string quartet and welcome drinks on arrival in the Cathedral’s cloisters.

The Spring Series closes on Thursday 15th March with another collaborative event with festival beer partners Wickwar Wessex Brewing. Guests are strongly encouraged to don their finest 80s rock outfits – with a prize for the best-dressed – to enjoy This Is Spinal Tap at The Station in the heart of the city centre. The rockumentary is accompanied with flights of beer showcasing Wickwar’s range of flagship ales.

Owen Franklin, director of Bristol Film Festival, says:

“2018 is the biggest year for the festival yet – we’re still confirming our full calendar, but should have almost 90 events! With our third birthday in March, we’re thrilled to be working with longstanding venue partners, as well as welcoming new locations, to host another season of immersive film experiences across the city. We look forward to sharing it with you, and seeing you at a screening soon.”

The festival will return later in 2018:

Summer Series: a focus on Bristol independent filmmaking in early June

Autumn Series: the second half of October will see a range of movies to get audiences ready for Halloween, including the return of Horror In The Caves

Winter Series: after December 2017’s successful events, a ‘Winterfest’ is being planned for this Christmas, with more details to follow

Visit: bristolfilmfestival.com