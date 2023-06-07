Bristol Film Festival – Clifton Summer Screenings

Bristol Film Festival presents the Clifton Summer Screenings, a three day ‘mini-fest’ brining an exciting programme of blockbusters back to the big screen.

Located in the centre of Clifton, The Mall Gardens provide the perfect venue for this new event. With a covered seating area open on the sides to the garden, state-of-the-art LED screen and wireless headphones to deliver high quality immersive audio, the event enhances the outdoor cinema experience, and removes some of the risks presented by the great British summertime!

There’ll be fifteen classic films playing all day throughout the weekend – from Star Wars to Shrek, Disney hits to Dirty Dancing, as well as films with local links such as Aardman’s Chicken Run and Edgar Wright’s Hot Fuzz, this will be a unique cinema experience with a feel-good favourite for everyone.

Visit bristolfilmfestival.com for full film listings and more information