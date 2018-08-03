Jointly owned and run by Jill and her daughter Clare, this school runs several courses, the most popular being the 10-week fast-track floristry. Jill has over 35 years’ experience and has been twice awarded the Dame Margot Fonteyn Cup for bridal bouquet designs. In the past, she has run a successful Bristol shop, was a lecturer at City of Bristol College and has run courses at Bristol University’s Botanic Gardens. She continues to work with top floral designers in the UK and abroad to keep up with current trends, and offers beginners’ courses and wedding workshops. Brides-to-be, take note! The school offers attractive discounts on wedding flowers created by students on the course.

• 0117 9623834; bristolflowerschool@gmail.com; bristolflowerschool.co.uk