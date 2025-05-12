Bristol Flyers Basketball success for Moss & Freddy 

Year 11 student Moss, alongside his teammate Freddy, have been pivotal roles in the Bristol Flyers Under-16 squad (and hope to continue this when they trial for the under-18s), an impressive achievement in one of the most competitive youth basketball teams in the region.



Moss’s journey into basketball began during the 2020 lockdown, after being inspired by Michael Jordan’s documentaryThe Last Dance, which sparked a newfound interest in the sport. At 6 foot 7, which naturally goes hand in hand with the sport, Moss decided to give it a try—despite having never played before. Just a few years later, he successfully trialled for the Bristol Flyers and joined the team in Year 8.



Since then, Moss and Freddy have been highly dedicated to their training, often playing together in the park daily. This dedication paid off when both were accepted into the Flyers’ Under-14 and then under-16s, a squad that went on to reach the final of the prestigious National Cup! Held in Manchester, the team finished runners-up to Manchester Magic, placing them second in the country.



Now, the duo are hoping to earn a spot on the Under-18 team, a step up that demands even more commitment and talent. Each year, between 50 to 70 hopefuls compete for just four or five new spots on the team. The trial process spans two intense weeks of games and drills, all under the watchful eyes of coaches assessing performance, skill and potential.



Moss’ standout leadership skills have also been recognised—this season he was named team captain. “It’s great to have my own team,” he says. “Being captain means a lot to me—it’s a chance to build a strong repertoire with my teammates.”



Moss’ success is even more striking considering his sporting journey only began in secondary school. “I wasn’t super sporty in primary,” he admits. “But once I started playing basketball, I got hooked.” His passion is supported by his family, who attend all his games. Moss’ younger brother, Jesse, currently in Year 7, is also hoping to follow in his footsteps, learning techniques and tips from his older sibling.



Beyond the court, basketball has had a huge impact on Moss’ life. “It’s great for my physical and mental health,” he shares. “Whenever I’m feeling down or bored, I go and play. It relaxes me.” The sport is also a social lifeline, with Moss often playing with friends in the park.



He encourages others to give basketball a try: “Football is so popular, but I think more people should try basketball. It motivates you, lifts your mood, and gives you good vibes.”



Jordan Goodchild, Head of PE at Fairfield High School comments: “I’ve had the privilege of nurturing and witnessing Moss and Freddy on their basketball journey, and what an incredible one it’s been! Their drive, discipline and natural talent are an inspiring example, both on and off the court. The student council are fundraising for some basketball hoops, so more students can shoot some hoops during their break and lunch times, so if anyone would like to contribute, we’d be very grateful.”

Donate at gofundme.com; fairfield.excalibur.org.uk