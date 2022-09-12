Bristol Grammar School

University Road, Bristol, BS8 1SR

Tel: 0117 973 6006

Website: bristolgrammarschool.co.uk

website@bgs.bristol.sch.uk

Headmaster: Mr J M Barot

Age of pupils: 4 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 1,350 approx.

Day fees: £3,127 – £5,391 per term.

Includes lunch for Reception to Year 1

Religious denomination: Non-denominational

From their first lesson, aged four to eighteen and looking ahead to university and the wider world, BGS supports each child on their educational journey. Inspiring a love of learning and with a huge range of opportunities in and out of the classroom, every child can flourish.

The curriculum: The infant curriculum covers all of the requirements of the national curriculum. Lessons are linked in to a topic-based curriculum, which allows the children to explore a particular area while linking the subjects into a topic. In the Junior School children enjoy a breadth of education that stretches far beyond the national curriculum. In the Senior School and Sixth Form pupils enjoy choice and opportunity. They can discover their strengths through a wide range of optional subjects, within a curriculum that encourages them to realise their potential, explore their ideas and take their learning as far as they can go. Pupils in the Sixth Form can choose to study either the International Baccalaureate Diploma or A levels.

Extra-curricular activities: The curriculum is supported by an extensive extracurricular programme that includes activities such as photography, samba band, Bee Club, various sports, and many more.

Bursary Awards: A Our Mission at BGS is to provide an exceptional and rounded education to those who might benefit from it, regardless of their background and financial means. We are extremely proud to offer means-tested bursaries, worth up to 100% of fees, to enable pupils to join us whose families would not otherwise be able to find the funds.

Scholarships: Talent recognition Our Scholarship Programme recognises a child’s exceptional academic ability, or their talent in sport or in the creative and performing arts. There is no financial reward to being a Scholar, the benefit is in the recognition and opportunities the Scholars Programme provides, such as the challenge and leadership opportunities.

If you wish for your child to be considered for one of our scholarships and you would also like to be considered for help with the school fees, please submit a bursary application form along with your scholarship application.

For further information or to arrange a visit, please contact Hollie Matthews in the Admissions Office on 0117 933 9885.