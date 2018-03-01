Bristol Grammar School is proud to announce that it is now an IB World School. Bristol Grammar School will be offering the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma to students in its Sixth Form from this September, making it the only co-educational school in Bristol to offer both ‘A’ levels and the IB.

Ben Schober, the Assistant Head overseeing the implementation of the IB, said: “Bristol Grammar School is delighted to be recognised as an IB World School and to be joining them as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of their programmes.

“While some students will be suited to the focus of ‘A’ level and Pre-U, others will flourish continuing a wider range of subjects. The addition of the IB to our curriculum allows us to offer a choice of pathways – the IB Diploma, and the ‘A’ level and Pre-U route – both of which develop advanced learning skills and styles, independence, and engagement with the wider community. Both pathways will also fully prepare students for higher education and future careers and continue Bristol Grammar School’s proud tradition of sending students to leading universities in the UK and abroad.”

Commenting on the introduction of the IB alongside ‘A’ levels for its Sixth Form students, Bristol Grammar School Headmaster, Rod MacKinnon, said: “Our focus, as a learning community, is to develop students’ self-confidence and understanding in their learning within a broad and rich educational experience for all. That’s exactly what the Diploma will provide. The Diploma’s curriculum also provides an excellent balance between breadth and depth in study and the school is able to offer a wide range of subject choices at both ‘A’ level and IB, allowing our students to find the right path for them.”

Visit: bristolgrammarschool.co.uk