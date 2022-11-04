Bristol Lawyer left paralysed following car accident wins prestigious award

A lawyer who was left paralysed from the neck down following a car accident has won a prestigious industry award.

Eight years after the accident, Rob Camm’s extraordinary determination and mental resilience saw him qualify as a solicitor in April this year. And now just six months later Rob, an associate at international legal practice Osborne Clarke in Bristol, has been named Law Student of the Year at the 2022 Bristol Law Society Awards at the Bristol Marriott Hotel City Centre.

Rob has a split role between Osborne Clarke’s competition and transformation teams, combining support on fee-earning competition law matters with know-how, training and writing client articles on competition law and digitalisation developments. As a committee member of the firm’s mind and body network, Rob also champions the inclusion of individuals with disability, long-term health conditions, those who are neurodiverse and supporting on mental health and wellbeing.

Alongside his work at Osborne Clarke, Rob is committed to acting as an advocate for others, no matter their background or ability. As a committee member for the Law Society’s lawyers with disabilities division, Rob has played an important role in the Project Rise Scheme, where he has shared his personal experience of undertaking a part-time training contract with interested large firms and encouraged students to join this innovative initiative.

Rob is also head coach of the Bristol Bears Wheelchair Rugby Club and an ambassador for SpecialEffect, the charity that provided the eye-controlled computer technology that has helped him to achieve his goals.

Lara Burch, head of Osborne Clarke’s Bristol office, said: “Huge congratulations to Rob – this award was thoroughly deserved. Rob is an inspiring and humbling colleague, who shows initiative and insight in all his endeavours. I look forward to seeing his progress at the firm.”

Photo: Rob Camm of Osborne Clarke and at the awards ceremony with, left to right, associate Nandeep Judge, partner Simon Neill, partner and head of the Bristol office Lara Burch, partner Will Robertson, partner Nigel Boobier, and senior partner Peter Clough