Bristol Memorial Woodlands back local suicide support charity

In a new initiative to support individuals and families affected by the tragedy of suicide, a Bristol funeral venue has announced its partnership with local charity Sunflowers Suicide Support.



Bristol Memorial Woodlands, is teaming up with the Gloucestershire-based charity which is dedicated to offering hope and assistance to families affected by suicide. This partnership underscores Bristol Memorial Woodlands’ commitment to providing compassionate care and support within the community, especially for those navigating the difficult journey of grief and loss.



Bristol Memorial Woodlands will support the charity in various ways including hosting the annual ‘Glimmer of Light’ event in September.



“We’re delighted to partner with Sunflowers Suicide Support which does such wonderful and important work in the region. We have been thoroughly impressed with the services they provide as such a small team,” said Mireille Hayden, a grief and bereavement expert at Bristol Memorial Woodlands.



“We believe in the power of community and the importance of standing together to support one another through life’s most challenging times. This partnership is a reflection of our commitment to making a positive impact and providing a sanctuary for those who are grieving.”



Sunflowers Suicide Support is renowned for its dedication in helping individuals and families bereaved or affected in any way by suicide. The charity offers a range of services including providing training and qualifications related to suicide intervention, grief and suicide bereavement; raising awareness; and ensuring people affected by suicide have access to appropriate and effective support.



Chloe Webb, operations manager at Sunflowers Suicide Support, said: “Teaming up with Bristol Memorial Woodlands is an incredibly meaningful step for Sunflowers Suicide Support. This partnership is a testament to the strength that lies in collaboration, as we join forces to offer compassion, understanding, and a beacon of hope to those affected by suicide. Together, we stand committed to creating a supportive community where healing thrives, and the annual ‘Glimmer of Light’ event becomes a symbol of resilience.



“Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Bristol Memorial Woodlands for embracing our mission, providing us with a beautifully serene location where we can mark World Suicide Prevention Day and remember those we have lost. We look forward to making a positive impact side by side.”



Bristol Memorial Woodlands is a 100-acre resting place located near Thornbury, just 15 minutes from Cribbs Causeway. Offering a unique approach to funerals and memorial events, it’s a place where memories are cherished and the beauty of nature helps heal the pain of loss.



For more information visit memorialwoodlands.com



For more information on the work by Sunflower Suicide Support visit sunflowersuicidesupport.org.uk