Bristol Military Memorial Service

Some 200 people attended a service at Bristol Memorial Woodlands at Alveston, near Bristol, in honour of those who have given their lives in the service of their country this century.

The service was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at a memorial stone in the woodlands with Lord- Lieutenant of the City and County of Bristol, Mrs Peaches Golding and Dame Janet Trotter, former Lord-Lieutenant of Gloucestershire leading the tributes with poppy wreaths, lain on behalf the two lieutenancies.

Serving men and women from every branch of the armed forces attended along with forces charities, representatives of the police and ambulance services, pupils from Tockington Manor School and members of the public. The service was led by Padre (Major) Andy Latifa.

David Rae of Bristol Memorial Woodlands said: “This has become a much-appreciated annual event in the summer where we take time to remember and reflect on those who have given their lives in the service of their country this century. It was a wonderful sunny day.

“We were delighted to see so many veterans here alongside so many uniformed people, currently serving in the armed forces, civil police, ambulance service and others.”