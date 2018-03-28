Couples will feel like stars in their own theatrical production if they celebrate the most important day of their lives at Bristol Old Vic, a venue that has played host to some of the country’s most famous actors, from Daniel Day Lewis and Jeremy Irons, to Patrick Stewart and Judi Dench. The centrepiece of the venue is the Grade I listed Coopers’ Hall, originally built as a Georgian banqueting hall in 1744, which is being restored to its former glory. With its high ceilings and huge over-arch windows, expect the elegantly-renovated hall to quickly become one of the most sought-after wedding venues in Bristol when it reopens this autumn. Coopers’ can seat up to 120 guests for your wedding reception, however, if you really want to take the spotlight, you can say ‘I do’ centre stage, with the main auditorium seating up to 550 friends and family!

King Street, Bristol BS1 4ED

Tel: 0117 907 2681

Web: bristololdvic.org.uk

Image by John Craig; joncraig.co.uk