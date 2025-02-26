Bristol Paediatric Clinic: caring for your little ones

By Bristol Paediatric Clinic

Bristol Paediatric Clinic offers expert medical appointments for children. Our team of Paediatric Consultants – all of whom also work in the NHS – are highly experienced and dedicated to providing the best care for your child.



When it comes to your child’s health, you can trust the professionals at Bristol Paediatric Clinic. At our clinic situated in Bristol, with a team of skilled and compassionate staff, we are committed to ensuring your child receives the care they deserve.



From routine check-ups to complex medical conditions, our team is here to support your child’s health and wellbeing at every stage of their development.



Expert paediatric care for your child, when you need it.



At Bristol Paediatric Clinic, we provide comprehensive care for your child from infants to teenagers. Whether it’s an urgent appointment for something acute, or advice and check ups for anything else you are worried about, you can trust us to prioritise your child’s health and well-being. Our paediatricians offer a range of services for children, including speciality appointments and referrals where necessary. With a focus on personalised treatment, our dedicated team ensures the highest standard of care for your child.



Meet the Bristol Paediatric Clinic Co-Director

Dr Dan Magnus – BMedSci, BMBS, MRCPCH, MSc

Dan is a Consultant in Paediatric Emergency Medicine in the Children’s Emergency Department at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children where he has been Clinical Lead. He is also a Consultant Senior Lecturer in Global Health at the University of Bristol. Dan trained in Paediatrics and Paediatric Emergency Medicine in Bath, Bristol and Toronto.



Dr Nick Sargant – MBBS, MRCPCH, MSc (Allergy)

Nick is a Consultant Paediatrician at the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children and specialises in Paediatric Allergy and Paediatric Emergency Medicine. He has been Clinical Lead for the Children’s Emergency Department and Governance Lead for the Children’s Hospital. Nick trained in Paediatrics, Paediatric Allergy and Paediatric Emergency Medicine in London, Bristol, Bath, and Melbourne. He also has a Master of Science (MSc) degree in allergy from Southampton University.

