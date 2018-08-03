Together with instructors Emma and Evie, Bristol Pilates Studio owner Elle Morrison teaches small group classes and private one-to-one lessons on mat and reformer. Based in Bedminster, with no more than 12 in a class, they teach a variety of styles to suit everyone. Mr Pilates wanted everyone to practise Pilates (or contrology, as he called it) daily, and the team at Bristol Pilates Studio want their clients to do that too. Elle teaches everyone the systematic movement skills so that they can practise daily at home each morning – “an hour then a shower” as Joseph Pilates would say. Beginners’ classes start on 8 October and there’s space for private lessons too. All new clients must attend a consultation to chat, with the instructors, about their body and what type of teaching will suit them best.

• 07722044117; hello@bristolpilatesstudio.com; bristolpilatesstudio.com