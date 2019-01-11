Bristol-based recruitment and consultancy business Flexology, which focuses on professional level flexible working opportunities, has relocated following a 402% increase in turnover between 2017 and 2018, as well as doubling its staff numbers.

Flexible employment consultants Kristal McNamara and Shelley Snelson set up Flexology less than two years ago to offer consulting to help businesses develop a flexible working culture, as well as placing staff into flexible roles at a senior professional level.

The company’s growth has come as employers across the South West develop their mindsets regarding the changing world of work and the adoption of more flexible working practices.

The expansion of Flexology, which was launched in March 2017, has also coincided with a move into offices in Berkeley Square in Clifton, after six months in the Entrepreneurial Spark programme based in Temple Quay.

Kristal and Shelley now plan to double the size of their business and staff each year for the next three years.

They have recently started their own recruitment drive with the employment of two key personnel. Lena Smeaton joins as senior account manager, to manage the company’s expanded client and candidate base, while Samantha Furley moves from law firm Barcan+Kirby to become Flexology’s new marketing manager.

Speaking on the company’s growth, Kristal McNamara said: “We’re delighted about the progress of the company and the appointments of Lena and Samantha, together with our move to Berkeley Square, is a significant moment for us.

“We wanted to find a large open plan office in which to grow our team and our location in Berkeley Square gives us a space, surrounded by other businesses, to enable us to continue to build our team and community.

“One of our key company values is client partnership and it’s great that we are also conveniently close to the city centre, where most of our clients are based, to enable us to meet with them regularly.”

To find out more about Flexology visit: flexology.co.uk

Main image: Left, Kristal McNamara and, right, Shelley Snelson of Flexology