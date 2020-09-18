Bristol Rovers Call-Up for Redmaids’ Student Betty

Redmaids High students have handled the challenges of this year incredibly well, often using their extra time at home to do remarkable things. Some have volunteered in their local communities, others have tried their hand at new hobbies and some, like Year 13 student Betty, have continued to pursue existing passions in new and unfamiliar circumstances.

Betty, a member of the senior hockey team at Redmaids’, has been selected to play for the Bristol Rovers Women’s FC squad, after attending an open training session earlier this summer.

Betty’s interest in football began when she started playing for Westbury Park Foxes aged 5. She played for the local team throughout secondary school, and more recently had her first taste of adult football, playing a season for Bristol Ladies Union FC.

Speaking on her recent call-up to Bristol Rovers, Betty said, “I went along to one of their open sessions and after a couple more weeks of attending training sessions, I was asked if I would like to join the team for the coming season – to which of course I answered yes! The coaches and girls have been so welcoming and I really feel like part of the team.”

Despite lockdown restrictions, Betty managed to keep active and get her football fix from home. “Sport helped me immensely during lockdown. Especially at the beginning, it felt like all structure had been taken out my day, but going out on walks, runs, and practising football skills in the garden provided a sense of routine and definitely helped my mood.”

Encouraging more girls and young women to get involved in sport is important to Betty and is something that is engrained in the curriculum at Redmaids’ High. “Not only does sport help to promote a healthy lifestyle, but it is also a great way to socialize and bring people from all areas and backgrounds together. I have made so many friends from all parts of Bristol, and beyond, through playing football and it’s increasingly easy for girls and women to get involved.”

Claire Maggs, Director of Sport at Redmaids’ High School said, “Huge congratulations to Betty on her footballing achievement. She is one of the best goalkeepers we have seen at Redmaids’ High School. It is fantastic to see that all her effort, determination and hard work has paid off.”

Looking to the year ahead, Betty is preparing for her first Bristol Rovers game on 6 September and is ready to return to school to continue her A Level studies in Art, Biology and Geography. “School has done a really good job of keeping us all connected online during lockdown, but I’m looking forward to being physically in the school building and seeing friends in person.”

