Bristol school opens its doors for new behind the scenes CBBC TV series,’Our Boarding School’

Badminton School in Bristol opened its doors to a film crew working for children’s television channel, CBBC, in March this year for their new 20- part series, Our Boarding School.

Over a number of weeks, the television crew filmed behind the scenes at the all-girls school in Westbury-on-Trym to tell the story of life in a boarding school. The twenty-episode series reveals the fun, friendships and challenges the boarding pupils face while living away from home.

Mr Dalley, Acting Head at Badminton School, said “It was a hugely exciting spring this year as the staff and pupils welcomed the production crew and their cameras onto site. Boarding schools are places that people don’t always know a great deal about, often with endlessly intriguing stories attached to them, so it was a joy to take part in this series that will give viewers a real glimpse into boarding life.”

Joyt, a Boarder in Year 8 at Badminton, said this about being part of the series: “It was cool being behind the scenes, watching people film. I found it really enjoyable. You were even able to film bloopers sometimes! They made it [the piece to camera interviews] really fun because you were even allowed to sit behind the camera sometimes and ask the questions!”

Episode 1 of Our Boarding School airs on CBBC on Monday 12th September at 10.30am. The series is also available to watch on iPlayer where five episodes drop every Monday.

badmintonschool.co.uk