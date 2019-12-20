The UK’s top small businesses, including a gift and art shop from Bristol, recently received special recognition at an exclusive House of Lords reception.

Eclectic Gift Shop is one of this year’s Small Biz 100, chosen for its contribution to both the UK economy and its local community.

The 2019 Small Biz 100 is drawn from every corner of the UK, and reflects the vibrancy of the UK’s 5.8 million small businesses. In the 100 days running up to Small Business Saturday (on 7 December), the campaign spotlighted each of the Small Biz 100, as part of its mission to celebrate small business success and encourage the nation to shop local and support British small businesses.

Nicola Bartlett, owner of Eclectic Gift Shop, said: “We’re thrilled to be nationally recognised as one of the UK’s best small businesses by Small Business Saturday and to be a part of such an incredible campaign encouraging everyone everywhere to support small, independent businesses. We have been overwhelmed by support from our wonderful customers and had a wonderful time attending the Reception in the House of Lords.”

Michelle Ovens MBE, director of Small Business Saturday, said: “Small Business Saturday is a vital campaign to highlight the critical role that small businesses play in fuelling the British economy. They help to drive growth across all areas of the country and act as a support system for their communities. I am delighted to be at the House of Lords with 100 heroes today, however this should not just be treated as formal recognition for the Small Biz 100, but for all 5.8 million small businesses across the UK who, day-in, day-out, have proven themselves to be capable of thriving through even the most uncertain of times.”

The House of Lords reception echoed the support for Small Business Saturday seen across government, since the campaign came to the UK in 2013. The Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Mayor of London were among those publicly supporting the campaign in 2018, alongside more than 90% of local councils.

Main image: Nicola Bartlett from Eclectic Gift Shop attending the House of Lords reception