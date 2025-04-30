Bristol Sounds is back!

Celebrated as one of Bristol’s leading music events and a staple on the UK festival calendar, Bristol Sounds never fails to deliver an eclectic mix of acts, drawing music lovers from across the country. This year is gearing up to be no different with the likes of Olly Murs, Supergrass, Kaiser Chiefs, Texas and The Fratellis announced as headline acts – sharing the stage with an extensive cast of legendary supporting acts to boot.



“We can’t wait to bring Bristol Sounds back to the harbourside for another incredible year,” says Conal Dodds, promoter at Crosstown Concerts, which organises the event series. “It’s always been about the fans and creating unforgettable nights in one of the city’s best locations. When curating our line-up, we want to make sure there’s something for everyone – and regardless of what music you’re into, you’re guaranteed to have a good time. There’s always such great energy at the Amphitheatre from the artists and the crowds and Bristol Sound is more than just gigs; it’s a celebration of live music, right here in the heart of the city.”

Supergrass





Indie legends



Indie rock icons Supergrass, who burst onto the scene in the mid-90s, will bring their genre-defining sound to the Amphitheatre on Wednesday 25 June as part of their 30th anniversary reunion tour, which will see them playing their debut album I Should Coco in full – proving they’re still at the top of their game.

Kaiser Chiefs

Kaiser Chiefs will also bring a night of indie magic to Bristol Sounds with their smash hit bangers including I Predict A Riot, Oh My God and Ruby. The Leeds-based band, led by Ricky Wilson, have been a festival favourite for over a decade and guaranteed to bring a crowd-pleasing performance crammed with hits. Taking over the stage on Thursday 26 June, this will be the first time the band has played Bristol’s Amphitheatre in 10 years – and a very welcome return.



Then Saturday 28 June will see The Fratellis explode onto the stage, bringing iconic hits such as Chelsea Dagger and Whistle For The Choir to the festival. Saturday’s Bristol Sounds will kick off earlier than the other days, providing an afternoon-to-evening extravaganza packed with incredible live performances from legendary acts.



All-round anthems



Legendary Scottish band Texas will take over the Amphitheatre on Friday 27 June, complete with a set filled with their five-decade-spanning hits. Celebrated around the world for anthems like I Don’t Want A Lover, Say What You Want and Inner Smile, Texas’ performance promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music.

Fratellis

Pop fans will be delighted to see Olly Murs land on the Bristol Sounds stage on Sunday 29 June, delivering his show sparkling with pop-bangers. Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Olly has since become one of the UK’s most successful male solo artists, with multiple platinum albums and unforgettable singles like Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker. This will be a guaranteed lively evening of feel-good anthems and vibes that will have crowds skip, skip, skipping to the beat.



Show of support



This year’s Bristol Sounds headliners will be supported by a stellar line-up of acts. Thursday 26 June will see Brighton quartet Lime Garden – whose debut album One More Thing dropped last year to acclaim – support Kaiser Chiefs.

Texas

Their fusion of disco, indie and surf rock brings a fresh, unpredictable twist to the stage. Also supporting on the evening will be Morgan Harper-Jones, a Manchester-born singer whose beautifully honest songwriting and soulful delivery has drawn comparisons to Joni Mitchell and Tracy Chapman

Supporting Texas on Friday 27 June are South London indie heroes Turin Brakes, fresh off the announcement of their 10th studio album Spacehopper, out this month. With over two decades of genre-defying music under their belt, and hits including Pain Killer (Summer Rain) and Underdog (Save Me), their rich, emotive sound is the perfect opener for an incredible Friday night.

Olly Murs



Heading to Bristol Sounds with Olly Murs on Sunday 29 June will be chart-topping singer-songwriter Lucy Spraggan. Like Olly, Lucy first became known from her famed appearance on the X Factor back in 2012. Plus, joining The Fratellis on Saturday 28 June are 90’s icons Cast, Britpop faves Sleeper, Welsh rap legends Goldie Lookin Chain, genre-bending Stereo MCs and and DJ Press Play With Stacey.



Bristol Sounds takes place from Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June. Tickets are on sale now via bristolsounds.co.uk.