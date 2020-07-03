Bristol Steiner School, an independent day school for boys and girls, are offering personalised tours for new applicants to see the school. The tours will be led by the Head Teacher and Admissions Team.

Bristol Steiner School is currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but intends to reopen in early September 2020, subject to Government guidelines.

The school is still accepting new applications for children from the ages of 3 through to 11 and have spaces available at their Kindergarten and Main School.

To book a personalised tour, contact Reception on 0117 933 9990 or email reception@bristolsteinerschool.org.

bristolsteinerschool.org