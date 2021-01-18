Bristol Steiner School welcomes new Head Teacher

Head Teacher Nicola Forder

In January, Bristol Steiner School welcomed Nicola Forder to her post as Head Teacher of the Redland-based school. The independent day school has a rich history dating back to 1973 and welcomes children from the age of 3 to 11 years. Nicola joins the school following the departure of previous Head Teacher Ruth Glover as she embarks on a new challenge in the charity sector.

As a child-centred school, pupils benefit from a vibrant, uplifting, Waldorf education that integrates the virtues of academic achievement, emotional intelligence and individuality to benefit the whole-child. Small class sizes promote the wellbeing and self-belief of each child.

Nicola was the Head of Teaching and Learning at the Exmoor Federation of small primary schools, where she was also seconded for a time as an Acting Head Teacher for a school within the Federation. She is currently completing a Master’s Degree in Leadership and Management in Education and is a trained practitioner in ‘Attachment Aware’ approaches that inform children’s development.

Following her appointment, Nicola stated, “This is a thrilling new venture for me, having gained most of my experience working extensively in small school settings. This is where I feel most at home and I enjoy the close partnerships with children, families and the wider community.”

New applications are accepted throughout the academic year. To book a personalised, virtual meeting please contact Admissions and Business Development Manager Vishwa Wijedasa.

T: 0117 933 9990; E: vishwawijedasa@bristolsteinerschool.org; W: bristolsteinerschool.org