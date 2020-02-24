Bristol Steiner School, Redland Hill House, Redland, BS6 6UX

Tel: 0117 9339990

Web: bristolsteinerschool.org

Sector: Kindergarten and Primary School

Day/Boarding: Independent Day School

Fees: Kindergarten £828–£5,034 per annum

Primary £7,977 per annum

Religious Denomination: Non–denominational

Number of pupils: 128 (Capacity)

Unique Characteristics: Bristol Steiner School is an independent day school for children from the age of 3 to 11. The curriculum is enriched by integrated learning and the relationship between the theoretical and practical aspects of subject matter. Language and oracy play an important part in school life and children participate in activities that enhance this. Mathematics is taught in class and then used across the curriculum in woodwork, handwork and form drawing. Eurythmy is an expressive artform that combines language, music and movement. It is taught throughout the school. Physical education, swimming, music and forest school compliment the diverse curriculum.

Pastoral: Head teacher Ruth Glover greets every pupil as they enter school each morning. Strong relationships are nurtured at school, where teaching and learning are seen as relational activities. Over the course of an education at Bristol Steiner School, pupils will be guided by just two class teachers. A kindergarten teacher nurtures pupils throughout their early years from the age of 3 to 6. A main school teacher then moves through the years with pupils from the age of 7 to 11. Pupils know all of the adults on site by name. Small class sizes promote the wellbeing and self-belief of each child.

Name of Head Teacher: Ruth Glover

Extra curricular: Daily play for kindergarten pupils and outdoor learning in the school’s extensive gardens are a staple of the curriculum which includes woodwork, handwork, scientific skills through gardening and forest school. Other activities that pupils can benefit from include music tuition, drama and capoeira.