Bristol’s Badminton School Wins National Singing Competition

Badminton School’s chamber choir, Schola Cantorum, has won the Girls’ School Association’s (GSA) Senior Choir of the Year 2025 Competition.

Schools from across the country submitted video entries in the first round, with five Senior School choirs invited to compete in The Grand Final on Sunday 16th March at King’s High School, Warwick. Schola sang Lift Thine Eyes by Felix Mendelssohn and the Agnus Dei from A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott.

The girls were directed by Badminton School’s Director of Music, Jack Lapthorn-Graham and accompanied by Deputy Head and Teacher of Music, Ian Senior.

Jack Lapthorn-Graham, Director of Music, says: “I am so proud of Schola for winning the 2025 GSA Choir of the Year Competition. They sang so beautifully and performed with real heart. I was so impressed with their blend, togetherness and wonderfully warm sound. The award reflects the girls’ talent, dedication to rehearsals, and the expertise of the whole Badminton Music Department, which nurtures the girls’ musical development. We were up against some outstanding choirs from other schools from across the country, so to come out winners really is testament to the girls’ hard work. It is a privilege to work with such a committed group of young musicians who consistently strive for excellence.”

Aliza, in Lower Sixth and a member of Schola Cantorum, says: “It was such an honour to go through to the final for the second year running. We went in with an open mind but were conscious to improve from last year. Singing with choirs from across the country and in a competitive environment was an invaluable experience. It truly makes all the hours in evening and extra rehearsals feel worthwhile, and it is an achievement which makes me proud to be a part of Schola.”

Jessica Miles, Head of Badminton School, says: “I am extremely proud of Schola for their remarkable achievement in winning GSA’s Senior Choir of the Year. This accomplishment highlights their dedication and talent, as well as the guidance provided by our Music Department. They have represented our school exceptionally well, and their success is well deserved. The atmosphere in Warwick on Sunday was electric and it was a huge privilege to be there to see the girls perform. Congratulations to all involved.”

