Bristol’s Deputy Mayor visits The Chocolate Factory in Greenbank

Bristol’s Deputy Mayor, Councillor Craig Cheney, has last week visited the new Chocolate Factory development in Greenbank to understand how the scheme has transformed an iconic part of Bristol’s history and improved availability and affordability of homes in the area.

The Chocolate Factory, which has been developed by Generator South West, alongside affordable housing provider Abri, sold out in less than three months after the first properties were released in November 2021. Councillor Cheney was accompanied by Paul Isaacs, Founder and Managing Director, Generator, Jason Schofield, Development Director, Generator and Stuart Hensby, Associate Director of Sales & Marketing, Abri. His visit comes at a time when demand for housing in Bristol has reached unprecedented levels, and affordability remains an issue.

Councillor Cheney looked at the history of the chocolate making on the site at the former Elizabeth Shaw Factory and critically how this important part of Bristol’s history had been sympathetically retained in the site’s redevelopment. The group then walked to Kernal Point, Co-Operation Road to see the Shared Ownership homes that have been created out of former factory buildings.

Speaking about the visit, Councillor Craig Cheney said, “Building homes and developing communities remains one of Bristol City Council’s priorities and I am pleased to see that this site has paid tribute to the historic factory that has stood here for many years.

“We are committed to delivering affordable homes across the city. It’s therefore excellent to see more accommodation through accessible schemes coming to market in the heart of Bristol.”

The development boasts 28 one- and two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartments as well as 104 private sale homes. Once complete, the scheme will also include a community hub based around the new public open square, together with retail, café/bar and workspace units.

Stuart Hensby, Associate Director of Sales & Marketing, Abri said, “It has been great working with Generator South West to revitalise this disused land and create a thriving new community in Bristol. On our part, Abri is committed to building at least 12,500 new homes by 2030 to help address the unmet need for housing.”

He added, “There’s regeneration happening at every turn of a corner in the city. New, stylish developments are coming forward, community spaces are being transformed and the idea of being part of this scene is appealing to more and more people. The old Elizabeth Shaw factory is a real part of Bristol’s history and the new homes – as well as the café, bar and community space – have breathed exciting new life into it.”

The regeneration has also opened up new space to the local community creating new pedestrian and cycle access to the Bristol & Bath Railway path.

Paul Isaacs, Founder and Managing Director, Generator said, “We are delighted to have been the catalyst developer breathing new life into this famous old factory which is once again becoming the focus of the local Greenbank community.

Our desire and commitment to provide 28 affordable housing units for people that would have otherwise found it difficult to be able to buy in the area is a source of real satisfaction, particularly when the planning consent we received had no requirement for any affordable housing.

“Abri have been an excellent partner to work with and together we have delivered homes for people who will be able to enjoy all of the great benefits that Greenbank and The Chocolate Factory have to offer.’’

