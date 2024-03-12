Bristol’s hospitality heroes honoured

Bristol’s hospitality heroes were honoured in a sell-out glittering gala which also raised over £4,000 for the Brain Tumour Support charity.



The sixth Night of the Stars event, hosted by the Bristol Hoteliers Association (BHA), took place at Ashton Gate Stadium to celebrate the city’s hospitality businesses and those who work so hard within it.



BHA Chair Raphael Herzog said: “It was an enchanting evening which put a smile on the faces of the hard-working heroes who work tirelessly in support of the city’s hospitality sector.



“The event took place just after the budget, in which the Chancellor offered very little assistance to our sector, but the fact that we sold out 42 tables for our awards evening was a huge, and very welcome, vote of confidence for our industry.”



Nine awards were presented in the evening to hotels, individuals and teams who have excelled over the past year.



And a fund-raising raffle was held which result in a cheque for over £4,000 being presented to Tania Mitchell Skinner from Brain Tumour Support charity.



Mr Herzog said: “This is the biggest event in the BHA’s calendar and is a much-needed boost to morale and confidence.



“We would not be able to do it without the valuable support of our sponsors so I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to them, and everyone else who support our evening.



“The chancellor may have all-but-ignored our pleas for support recently but our sponsors certainly didn’t, and helped ensure that the evening was extremely enjoyable and a great success.



“A huge congratulations goes to all the shortlisted finalists and, of course, the award winners. We look forward to all coming together again next year.”



The winners were:

– Employee of the Year, front of house: sponsored by Ashton Gate: Kate Peters, Clayton Hotel Bristol City.

– Green Initiative: sponsored by the Bristol BID team and VisitWest: Delta by Marriott Bristol City Centre.

– Chef of the Year: sponsored by City of Bristol College: Ethan Sciberras.

– Community Spirit: sponsored by Sounds Commercial: Alicia Lewis, The Bristol.

– Employee of the Year: heart of house: sponsored by Johnson Hotel Linen: Polly Pay Savage, DeVere Tortworth Court.

– Unsung Hero: sponsored by Molson Coors: Anisoara Panait, The Avon Gorge.

– Hotel Bright Idea & Best Innovation: sponsored by JDE Professional: Bristol Marriott Royal.

– Rising Star, sponsored by 6 O’Clock Gin: Ethan Moore, DeVere, Tortworth Court.

– Team of the Year, sponsored by ACF Events: Housekeeping Team, Holiday Inn City Centre.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Bristol Hoteliers Association should visit: www.bristol-hoteliers.co.uk