The redevelopment of Bristol’s iconic Georgian terrace at Redcliffe Parade is gaining national recognition for its conversion from offices into period apartments.

Redcliffe Parade has just been given the title Refurbishment Project of the Year in the national Housebuilder Awards, organised by leading trade publication Housebuilder Magazine.

Change Real Estate purchased the six instantly recognisable, multi-coloured townhouses back in 2015, together with a 1970s extension to the rear of the property. After an extensive and painstaking renovation, that has seen many of the original features retained within the period apartments, the Grade II Georgian terrace once again takes pride of place in its elevated position overlooking Bristol’s Harbourside.

“The Housebuilder awards attracted entries from all over the UK – from independent developers to the big housebuilders – so it is a real testament to everyone involved in this amazing project that Redcliffe Parade was recognised in this hotly contested category,” says Ron Persaud, director of Change Real Estate.

“The whole project team involved with bringing these beautiful townhouses back to their original residential use has done a fantastic job. We have been working with two quite different architectural styles in this conversion – the timeless Georgian architecture of the Terrace, and the 1970s office design at adjoining Redcliffe Place, both of which now feature homes full of character in this quiet and peaceful corner of Bristol.”

Originally built in 1768, 3-8 Redcliffe Parade is located in the Redcliffe Conservation Area in Bristol The Grade II listed terrace is now home to 16 period apartments, with a further 14 apartments created within Redcliffe Place.

The redevelopment at Redcliffe Parade and Redcliffe Place is certainly turning heads. As well as being recognised by the Housebuilder Awards, Redcliffe Parade was named Residential Development of the Year in the Michelmores Property Awards, and was a finalist in both the South West RICS Awards, and the SWBI Property Awards.

Residents started to move into the new apartments earlier this year, and now just a few remain for sale at Redcliffe Parade and Redcliffe Place, visit changeliving.co.uk for details, or contact Knight Frank Estate Agents on 0117 9469838 or Ocean Estate Agents on 0117 9469838.