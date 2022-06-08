Brunch out, the right way

Mimosas before lunch? Every day is a good day when you can do brunch – and Bristol does brunch best…

Coppa Club Clifton

Coppa Club is launching a new brunch menu in Clifton. The menu has been created with local produce and is perfect for long, lazy weekend gatherings. Some of the menu highlights include buckwheat and rye pancakes with berries, granola and coconut yogurt, sharing shakshuka with baked eggs, chorizo, za’atar, tahini, and Greek yoghurt and Bloody Baller 10, a signature brunch cocktail made with Baller chilli and bacon vodka, bloody Mary mix, cucumber and sea salt. Coppa Club is well known for providing all the best elements of a café, bar, restaurant and lounge into one offering – with something for everyone. It’s a private members club experience, without the membership fees, offering an informal, relaxed feel.

2-10 Regent Street, Bristol, BS8 4HG

Tel: 0117 332 4489 Web: coppaclub.co.uk

Dareshack

Dareshack is a multi-functional space in central Bristol rooted in the belief that hospitality and entertainment can connect people, evoke feelings, and spark change. Serving counter-based brunch, homemade sweets, and doughnuts alongside a great range of speciality coffee, every purchase contributes to the development of creative projects as part of their mission ‘Creative revolution one cup at a time’. Located just opposite Castle Park, it’s the perfect place to grab a picnic bag and sit in the park or to enjoy the great looking and alternative vibes the space offers. Find them on instagram.com/dareshack.

Wine Street, Bristol, BS1 2BD

Tel: 0117 929 8216 Web: dareshack.com

Eat Your Greens

EYG is an independent, award-winning, fully licensed vegan eatery in Totterdown. Run by chef Babs Greaves, menus are 100% vegan and designed to be gluten free (unless otherwise specified). Brunch is served on Friday and Saturday; signature dishes include: ‘Goldie Lox’, consisting of smoked carrot lox, baked marinated tofu wedge, local sourdough, rocket and a pea purée, and ‘The Beasty’, a magnificent plant-based full English. Vegan Sunday roasts available and a Friday night supper club – with locally sourced organic tasting plates which change naturally with the seasons. Babs is committed to paying her staff the real living wage and to buying as locally and organically as possible.

156 Wells Road, Bristol, BS4 2AG

Web: Eatyourgreensbristol.com

The Shore Café Bar Terrace at The Bristol

To celebrate the onset of the warmer months ahead and The Shore Café Bar at The Bristol recent refurbishment featuring extensive terrace seating and ambient festoon lighting, the neighbourhood-favourite haunt has launched a delicious Weekend Brunch menu, including an extensive Bloody Mary selection. With abundant awnings, outdoor heaters and cosy McNutt of Donegal woollen throws sprawled throughout, the reimagined terrace space is an idyllic place to while away an afternoon and bring guests luxuriously into those twilight summer nights. The new menu features classic brunch favourites such as Eggs Benedict, Florentine or Royale and Crushed Avocado on Sourdough toast, as well as some more contemporary dishes, including Baked Egg Shakshuka and a moreish vegan Grilled Tofu Burger. Available on Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 3pm.

Prince Street, Bristol, BS1 4QF Tel: 0117 923 0333

Web: doylecollection.com/the-bristol-hotel/dining/shore-cafe-bar

Bocabar Finzels Reach

Bocabar Finzels Reach is a hidden gem in the recently reclaimed old city centre by the floating harbour. As an independent, it has the quirks, passion and attention to detail. The look is vintage, rustic with a splash of luxury. Brunch on Saturdays ranges from full breakfasts, pancakes and much loved local Abu Noor bakery toasted bagels – among these are hot smoked salmon and poached eggs, or smoked mozzarella and Portobello mushroom, both topped with wilted spinach and hollandaise. Sip one of the 241 brunch cocktails on the sunny terrace, with heated jumbrellas and boho stretch tent for outdoor bookings.

Fermentation 1, Hawkins Lane, Finzels Reach, Bristol, BS1 6JQ

Tel: 0117 374 1898 E: bocabarfinzels@outlook.com