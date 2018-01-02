A budding writer and photographer will be testing out his journalistic skills for an established national magazine.

Monmouth School for Boys’ pupil Zamir Kadodia has been appointed as a new Tatler Schools Social Editor.

Zamir, 16, has already visited Vogue House in London and is looking forward to writing for the magazine.

The teenager is currently the editor of The Lion’s Mouth, the weekly student newspaper at Monmouth School for Boys.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity,” said Zamir, who is studying Geography, Biology, English and Philosophy at A level.

“I jumped at this opportunity because it’s a very good chance for me to test out my journalistic skills and to submit articles about Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools to a respectable magazine.”

He added: “I had an induction day in London with 50 people from other schools and we had a tour of the building and heard about the history of Tatler.”

