Welcome to Burger Theory, the burger company run by chefs. This Christmas the team invite you and your friends or colleagues to come and share a meal in their cosy restaurant where they will endeavour to bring a little Christmas cheer to the table through the medium of burgers. All food is made on site with locally sourced high welfare animals, British cheese, locally baked bread and a lot of love! Burger Theory offer their Christmas package to groups with a minimum of eight people in their flagship restaurant on St Stephen’s Street. One course: £15.00, Two courses: £21.00, Three courses: £26.00.



37-38 St Stephen’s Street, Bristol, BS1 1JX

0117 929 7818;Burgertheory.co.uk