Prisca Marchal, general catering manager at independent UK law firm Burges Salmon, has been named Manager of the Year at the BaxterStorey Awards 2018.

Working for the UK’s largest hospitality provider, BaxterStorey, Prisca manages a catering team of 20 at Burges Salmon, and was recognised with the Manager of the Year accolade at an awards ceremony in London in July.

Eddie Twemlow, head of Operations at Burges Salmon said: “Prisca is naturally outgoing and is hugely entrepreneurial, which makes her a lot of fun to work with. Her customer focus has had a huge positive impact and no two weeks are the same in the restaurant.

“Running a sustainable business is of great importance to both Prisca and Burges Salmon, and she has worked hard to monitor food waste, reducing waste to 4%. We have enjoyed seeing the implementation of Prisca’s innovative waste management strategies, including re-usable glass salad bowls and can’t wait to see what more she can do in the future.”

Prisca, who has worked with BaxterStorey for three years, was nominated for her work to increase employee engagement through her coaching and encouragement of her team to enrol on to in-house training programmes, and also through her commitment to improving her customers’ dining experiences.

The judges were particularly impressed by her high energy and drive to consistently challenge for change; from redesigning Burges Salmon’s café bar, Glassworks, creating a more social hub, bringing in local suppliers, and providing free trials and tasters of products during Burges Salmon’s Mental Health Awareness Week.

