5-7 Welsh Back, Bristol BS1 4ES

Tel: 0117 301 8801

Web: buttermilkandmaple.com

If your appetite has slipped out of sync with conventional meal times because of jet lag, working through the night or partying until dawn, brunch served until 4pm at Buttermilk & Maple is the answer. Think American-style buttermilk pancakes with maple and bacon, lobster and eggs benedict, chia fruit bowls, shakshuka baked eggs or a hearty cooked breakfast – just a few of the dishes on the menu that are available until late afternoon. A trendy, professional crowd and even the occasional celeb love this cool space with its quirky décor, unusual artwork and Banksy-inspired wording on the walls. Next to the Hotel Mercure Brigstow, it’s a neighbourhood favourite serving up wholesome food in a contemporary environment with great service.