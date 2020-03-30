From today (30 March), Cabot Circus has announced that NHS workers will be able to use its car park for free.

Register for a free space by visiting yourparkingspace.co.uk/nhs-parking and selecting Cabot Circus from the list of locations.

Once your car registration and contact details have been confirmed, you will be able to park in Cabot Circus car park for free from the following day.

A spokesperson for Cabot Circus said: “We know that NHS workers are eally going the extra mile right now, and we are all hugely grateful for everything they are doing.

“Hopefully, this news will make their journeys to work a little easier and safer.”

The multi-storey car park at Cabot Circus is open 24-hours. While Cabot Circus is currently closed, retailers offering essential products such as Holland & Barrett and banks such as HSBC, Lloyds and Nationwide continue to serve customers.

For further information on free parking for NHS workers, please visit cabotcircus.com/news/free-parking-for-NHS