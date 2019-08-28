Thickwood Lane, Colerne, Wiltshrie, SN14 8BN

Tel: 01225 743566

Website: www.CalderHouseSchool.co.uk

Email: Enquiries@CalderHouseSchool.co.uk

Autumn Term: 9 September – 20 December 2019

Spring Term: 8 January – 3 April 2020

Summer Term: 23 April – 22 July 2020

Age of Pupils: 6 – 13 years

Number of Pupils: 48

Day fees: £6,150 per term (£18,450 per year) includes all remedial support required to meet each pupil’s individual needs.

Religious Denomination: Non-denominational

The curriculum: Calder House is a small, co-educational day school for pupils who, for various reasons, are out of step with their potential. The school offers a friendly, non-competitive environment in which children with dyslexia, dyspraxia and other specific learning/language difficulties are encouraged to enjoy school while developing the skills they need to successfully return to mainstream education. The average class size is eight with a staff to pupil ratio of one to four.

Name of Headteacher: Mrs Julie Delahay

A specialist approach: The staff offer a whole-school approach to specialist education – one which delivers a carefully structured programme of one-to-one support within a normal school environment.

A typical pupil: