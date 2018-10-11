Bristol revellers are being prepped to ‘party like there’s no mañana’ by the Cuban-inspired restaurant and bar arriving in town this month. Promising to bring Havana favourites to the harbourside, Revolución de Cuba is aiming to feed foodie wanderlust with Latin American flavours and vibrant cocktails – plus mixology masterclasses – and a carnival atmosphere. with its large waterside terrace

The cantina will be open all day with lunch, brunch and dinner options; from burgers to burritos, salads and tacos. Tapas include roasted chorizo in red wine and honey sauce; albondigas in rich tomato sauce; Mojito prawns with a lobster mayo; and halloumi tacos with butternut squash and courgette.

The cocktail list, largely dominated by premium Cuban rums, aims to recreate the long heady Havana nights of the ’50s when Ernest Hemingway sipped on daiquiris to the sounds of the Habanera. Its classic Cuban creations include the Cuba Libre, Daquiri and Mai Tai, butting up against bespoke concoctions inspired by the country’s culture – tropical Caribbean Cosmo, Espresso Rum-tini and Cast Away – and theatrical sharers. “I’m really excited to have been given the opportunity to work in the beautiful city of Bristol again,” says GM Matt Glister. “We have the most amazing waterside location for our brand-new restaurant and bar and I can’t wait to bring all the colour of Cuba with its carnival vibe, fab food and amazing rum cocktails to the city.”