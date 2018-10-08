Top Bristol chef Peter Sanchez-Iglesias is to take the culinary reins at the top-floor restaurant within The Standard’s highly anticipated London hotel, opening in 2019. Following on from the success of his restaurants Casamia and Paco Tapas, this will be Peter’s first restaurant in London.

“Peter is one of the most talented and innovative young chefs in the UK, if not the world,” said Amar Lalvani, CEO of The Standard. “We are honoured to be collaborating with him and are thrilled that The Standard, London, is the stage that he has chosen to display his artistry to the world.”



Peter will arrive with tremendous accolades, including Chef of the Year in the 2018 Good Food Guide, in which Casamia was also named one of the top 10 restaurants in the UK. In the 2019 Good Food Guide, Casamia rose to number eight in the listings. Paco Tapas was awarded a Michelin star in October 2017, just a month before its first anniversary. This year marks the 11th guide in which Casamia has held a Michelin star.

“For me the attraction of working with The Standard, London, is the whole experience. I’ve been a massive fan of The Standard for years – their hospitality, their image, look and everything they do,” said Peter. “To me they always approach their businesses in a new and refreshing way. When I first heard about the possibility of coming on board I was like ‘hell yeah’! I never thought I’d work with a hotel but this is different. The team are amazing. The people behind this project are hugely creative, open minded. It’s completely the right fit.”

Peter’s bold flavour profiles, complemented by the restaurant’s spectacular views of central London, overlooking St Pancras, will create quite the capital dining experience.

Main image by John Blackwell