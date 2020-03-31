A Bristol-based homelessness charity has launched its biggest campaign to date this week. The unique thing about it? No one will physically see it.

Caring in Bristol, which first started helping homeless and vulnerable people across the city back in 1987, launched a city-wide poster appeal on Monday (30 March), bringing attention to those still on the streets during the current coronavirus pandemic.

With space provided for free by promotion designers Out of Hand, 106 posters will cover the city, appealing for the public to support those currently in times of need.

“This national – and global – health crisis is having a huge impact on all of us. We’re all being told to stay at home – but for some, that’s just not possible” says Antonia Cross, Campaigns and Communications Manager at Caring in Bristol.

“That’s why our new campaign aims to highlight both the need to stay put while also raising awareness for those who can’t. We’re asking the public to help us as much as they can, so that we can get as many people off the streets and into the hotel accommodation that the council has promised it will arrange as soon as possible.

“We’ve also had lots of messages from concerned supporters and volunteers asking if we have stopped our services and closed our doors, and we wanted this campaign to highlight that we are still here and working hard to support our clients.”

Nigel Muntz, Commercial Director at Out of Hand added, “During this hugely difficult time for everyone, Out of Hand are pleased to be able to donate our outdoor poster sites to support this latest campaign to highlight the vital role Caring in Bristol undertakes within the city, helping the most vulnerable who don’t have a home to go to.”

In recent months, the number of rough sleepers in Bristol has reached its highest level in a decade, despite there being a national drop. In autumn 2019, there were 98 people estimated to be sleeping on the streets of Bristol, up from 82 the previous year. It was also the highest number recorded since the count began in 2010, when eight people were found to be homeless.

“Like all small local charities working with homeless people, we are under immense pressure to protect and serve those we care for now more than ever”, said Ben Richardson, Charity Director at Caring in Bristol.

“We’re currently seeking to house all homeless people regardless of their immigration status into temporary accommodation, including people with no recourse to public funds.

“Provision for those who are homeless during this crisis needs urgent national-level intervention. And this crisis is making the already vulnerable more exposed than ever.

“We want to urge all rough sleepers to make contact with the St Mungos outreach team on 0117 407 0330 and use the help that is available to them.”

For more information or to support Caring in Bristol, please visit caringinbristol.co.uk.

If a member of the public is aware of anyone that is sleeping rough, please contact Streetlink on 0300 5000914 or through streetlink.org.uk.