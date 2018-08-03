Ever fancied making your own jewellery but in need of the know-how? Head to Amoeba cocktail bar on King’s Road in Clifton Village on Tuesday 28 August for an evening workshop with CAST (£60). You’ll design, file, carve and create your own bespoke piece of bijouterie. Taking jewellery-making out of the traditional workshop milieu and putting it in a chic, social setting alongside a bit of delicious food and drink, CAST is all about letting guests be creative and experiment with their own ideas. From 7pm – 10pm, you’ll focus on your piece alongside a few cocktails to get the creativity flowing. When you’re happy with it, it will be finished off by the team in 925 silver and will then be delivered to your door.

• experiencecast.com