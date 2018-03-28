Because your wedding day is the perfect occasion to wear something special, Catherine Amesbury has created an exquisite collection of wedding jewellery to choose from. Each piece can be worn with pride and treasured for a lifetime. Any item in her collection can be bought as seen in the Artemis store on Gloucester Road, customised or you can have a bespoke piece created just for you. Catherine believes that pearls and brides go together like strawberries and cream, and loves working with freshwater pearls – sourcing only the finest from around the world. Alternatively, she showcases collections of semi-precious stones and silver, also specialising in gifts for bridesmaids, the mother of the bride and any other member of the wedding party you may wish to spoil.

214 Gloucester Road, Bishopston, Bristol BS7 8NU

Tel: 0117 924 1003

Web: catherineamesbury.co.uk