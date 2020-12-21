Chance for babies to join popular Hanham Hall Nursery

Spaces for babies at a sought-after Hanham day nursery have been made available for parents thinking about childcare options for the new year.

The Mama Bear’s Day Nursery and Pre-School at Hanham Hall caters for babies from three-months old and currently has a handful of spaces available for children in its age-specific Baby Room.

Nursery manager Hannah Lark said a big intake of children recently ‘graduated’ to the setting’s Tweeny Room for ages 14-months – 2-years, meaning there is extra capacity for local babies.

Hannah said: “It’s been really lovely to see a lot of our babies move up to the Tweeny Room recently and it does mean that we have availability for our Baby Room, which isn’t always the case!

“We know that a lot of mums plan for their maternity leave to end at Christmas so now is a great time to begin introducing children to the nursery ahead of our January term.

“We have a team of qualified nursery staff and the dedicated baby team are fantastic at helping children to settle in our lovely home-from-home environment. We take pride in our caring approach to sleep, weaning, teething and everything else that comes with looking after babies and we will always take the parents’ lead on meeting their child’s individual needs.”

The nursery has recently made a virtual tour video so parents are able to meet the team and view the facilities remotely but there are also covid-safe opportunities to visit the nursery too.

Based just off Whittucks Road in Hanham, the nursery is situated in a beautiful building surrounded by two gardens. With two parks, a nearby secret garden and local allotments all close by there are lots of opportunities for outdoor exploration.

The nursery is divided into age-specific rooms filled with the best educational resources and hot meals are prepared on site by the nursery chef.

Ideally located to serve families commuting to Bristol from Bath, Keynsham and surrounding areas, as well as children living in the local community, the Hanham Hall nursery has been popular since it first opened in 2015.

Hannah continued: “We’d really like to encourage parents to have a look at our virtual tour and get in touch if they’d like to come and look around.

“Attending nursery offers such great benefits for children including social, emotional, physical and educational development and for babies, who have unfortunately been growing up in lockdown, being amongst peers is a really important and lovely experience.”

To view the virtual tour please visit mamabear.co.uk

To find out more and book a covid-safe tour call Hannah on 0117 428 1354.