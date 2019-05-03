The popular charity cycle ride, Bristol Nightrider, is returning to Bristol on 6/7 July 2019.

Nightrider is different to many other fundraising events: it’s not timed, it’s not a race and everyone taking part can support any charity they choose.

With the aim of raising £100,000 in one night, Nightrider is calling for more riders to get involved. The event is all about seeing the sights and having a great night out with friends and family for a good cause. Nearly 100 riders have already signed up.

Participants can register for one of the many charity partners including series partner British Heart Foundation or tour partners Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research UK and Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Local charities The Grand Appeal and Great Western Air Ambulance Charity also have places. Alternatively riders can register individually and choose any charity of their choice to support.

Nightrider is open anyone over 18 who is prepared to put in some training beforehand. There are two distances to choose from: 50km or 100km. As the UK’s first Cycling City, Bristol is one of Europe’s most bike-friendly destinations and Nightrider provides a unique way to explore its well-known sights and attractions.

There are two 50km loops through the city taking in major landmarks and hidden gems, including the vibrant Harbourside area and cycling over the iconic Clifton Suspension Bridge. Bristol Nightrider is a hilly and challenging ride, and is well worth all sponsorship raised.

The night itself offers the chance to have fun, get active and enjoy a Saturday night out with a difference, while doing something positive. The event is popular with friends and family, plus there are corporate packages available so it’s an ideal team building event for companies.

Sue Ravenhill-Handley took part in Bristol Nightrider 2017 for the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity. She said: “If you are newbie like me to road cycling events, Bristol Nightrider is a great challenge, with the support and friendly atmosphere to match.”

Organised by leading charity tour operator Classic Challenge, Nightrider is clearly sign-posted so that riders can cycle at their own pace. There are break stops every 25km plus medical support and mechanical backup are provided throughout the night. Everyone receives a well-earned breakfast and medal at the finish line.

The event is supported by Cycle Republic (official mechanical partner) and Virgin Money Giving (official fundraising partner). Nightrider events will also be taking place in London, Glasgow and Liverpool in 2019.

For more information and to sign up, visit nightrider.org.uk

Main image: Jon Craig