Chris Yeo: under the hammer

Clevedon Salerooms report on a hugely successful specialist sale.

Clevedon Salerooms held their Winter Specialist Fine Art Sale on Thursday 25 November. Lively bidding was in evidence throughout the day with consistently strong prices, a sale total well over expectations, and an 89 per cent selling rate from 600 lots on offer, bolstered by significant consignments from properties in Bristol, North Somerset and the Mendips.

With Christmas just around the corner, seasonal sparkle was much in evidence in the jewellery section which opened proceedings. Leading the pack was a stunning Edwardian sapphire and diamond necklace. Consigned by a Bristol vendor, it came with an equally sparkling provenance, having remained in the family for whom it was originally made.

Clevedon Salerooms valuer Chris Yeo made the trip to London to have the piece analysed by a gemmologist, so that bidders had the added assurance of a recent laboratory test certificate which confirmed that the outstanding clarity of its sapphires was wholly natural. Such assurances served it well on the day, and after some spirited bidding the hammer finally dropped at an impressive £14,000.

The same price was also the double estimate result for a superb oil of sunflowers by Bristol favourite Mary Fedden, purchased directly from the artist herself, and consigned from a Clifton townhouse, along with the highest-selling lot of the day. Deux roses, a small oil on canvas renowned French Impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919), was last sold over twenty years ago in London, and had the accompanying confirmation from the Wildenstein Institute verifying it as a genuine Renoir. The source of much pre-sale excitement, it sold to a collector in the room for £38,000.

With 2022 on the horizon, Clevedon Salerooms are gearing up for an exciting year of Fine Art and Interiors auctions, as well as increasing their regular free valuation days at the Saleroom, which will run every Monday (except Bank Holidays), together with specialist jewellery days remaining every third Tuesday, and also an expanded number of outside valuation events in Bristol and in Wells, where the auctioneers will have an increased presence. Please visit their website for more details.

