In a market crowded with dentistry chains, CK Dental emphasises bespoke private dental care that puts the patient at the heart of the practice.

Run by husband-and-wife team Cornelius and Sheryl Krause, they have recently opened a new location in Clifton, alongside their clinic based at the Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital which is renowned for treating dental phobic patients under general anaesthetic or sedation. Both clinics offer innovative dental techniques combined with state-of-the-art digital equipment.

As well as routine and restorative dentistry, CK Dental provides the full range of cosmetic dentistry procedures, including Invisalign. Call or go online to book.



1 West Mall, Clifton BS8 and at Nuffield Health Bristol Hospital, 3 Clifton Hill, Bristol BS8

0117 472 1600; ckdental.co.uk