People in the South West are among the highest to have confidence in tradespeople in the UK, with over 94 per cent of them trusting the advice received on house projects according to new research conducted by The South West Homebuilding & Renovating Show.

To consolidate the relationship even further and ensure that current and future homeowners have access to all the latest products and services available on the market, the event, sponsored by Idealcombi, is making its comeback at The Bath & West Showground from 17-18 November 2018.

Visitors, no matter what stage they are at with their projects, can find answers and inspiration all under one roof, as the event is packed with expertise and resources for every key building and interiors sector.

Topics ranging from extensions; conversions; home DIY; planning permission; interiors; lighting; doors; windows; renewable technologies; heating systems; project insurance; energy efficiency; home insurance; building regulations, and more will be discussed extensively by specialists at 12 masterclasses and 12 daily seminars.

One of the show highlights is The Advice Centre, where consumers are invited to bring their plans along to receive one-on-one recommendations. Clear bespoke guidance will help avoid common pitfalls and will ensure that projects can be achieved on time and within budget.

This section also hosts the Ask the Builder area in collaboration with the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), which will allow homeowners to soak up vital information about works around the house through free 15-minute consultations.

For topics such as tackling structural engineer calculations, internal alterations and innovative project designs, visitors are recommended to make a stop at the Ask an Architect area. Here, chartered architectural specialists from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) will share their knowledge with visitors who have specific demands.

One of the stepping stones when embarking on a project is making sure that the planning application is approved. For this, Sally Tagg and her team will be on hand at The Planning Clinic, offering the latest details about new regulations and laws, and advising people how to reduce the risk of being put through this stage again.

In addition, Potton, which focuses on building sustainable timber homes, will be hosting its Design Lounge to provide directions to people who want to make the most use of this material when building or renovating their property.

Regular columnists from Homebuilding & Renovating magazine Ask the Experts zone include: Michael Holmes (director of content and product development for Homebuilding & Renovating magazine); Jason Orme (editorial director of Homebuilding & Renovating magazine); Allan Corfield (self-build expert); Sally Tagg (planning expert); Mike Cruickshank (self-build and timber frame construction expert) and Tom McSherry (finance expert).

