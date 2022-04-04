Clare Lloyd creates beautiful and intricate bridal hair accessories and jewellery inspired by all things floral and botanical. From her studio in Frome Somerset, Clare creates exquisite and luxurious headpieces entirely by hand for modern brides all over the world who are looking for something feminine and romantic to wear on their wedding day. Using recycled precious metals and the finest pearls, crystals and glass seed beads, choose from a gorgeous collection of hair adornments and jewellery or commission Clare to create a bespoke design unique to you.

Silk Mill Studios, Frome, Somerset

clarelloyd.co.uk