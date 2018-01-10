Sharp Family Law, specialist family law firm with offices in Bath and Bristol, are pleased to announce the promotion of Clare Webb to Partner within the firm.

On joining Sharp Family Law in 2011, Clare shared the firm’s commitment to finding constructive ways to address the many challenges resulting from divorce and separation. Since, she has grown and developed her practice to help clients focus not only on resolving their current issues but also considering and shaping their futures to ensure long term security.

What the firm says: “We are pleased to acknowledge Clare’s dedication to clients and commitment to this firm – a well-deserved promotion for a truly valued member of the Sharp Family Law team”.

What the clients say: “Clare is an excellent solicitor who I would highly recommend to anyone who has to go through this process. She is particularly able at helping the collaborative process to proceed with fairness and dignity. Clare was always extremely sympathetic to the emotional upset that a divorce entails and took the time to talk through the significance and implications of every stage of the process. Communications were always prompt, clear and detailed. I felt well supported throughout this very difficult time.”

