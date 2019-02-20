Grammy award-winning chart toppers Clean Bandit and legendary singer songwriter Van Morrison will be the headline acts for The Bath Festival Finale Weekend on 1 and 2 June at the Bath Recreation Ground, it has been announced.

Clean Bandit, who have had four Number 1 UK singles and have recently been nominated for two Brit awards, headline the main stage on the Saturday. While singer-songwriter Van Morrison, who has been delighting audiences all over the world for five decades and has recently released his 40th studio album, will take to the stage on the Sunday.

Last year’s first ever Bath Festival Finale Weekend held at Bath’s Recreation Ground was hugely popular, with festival goers enjoying performances from stars including Paloma Faith, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Robert Plant and Midge Ure.

The Finale Weekend will follow the 10-day combined arts festival – The Bath Festival – from 17–26 May, which brings the biggest names in classical, jazz and folk music, as well as historians, writers, politicians, poets and journalists to the city for more than 130 events.

Van Morrison will headline The Bath Festival Finale Weekend on 2 June

The Finale Weekend, sponsored by Bath Ales, Novia, Bath BID and Agriframes is an extravaganza of music, fun and great food and drink. There will be two music stages, a spoken word stage and a fun-filled family zone with arts and crafts, workshops, music and storytelling.

Day, weekend and VIP tickets are available.

Tickets go on general sale on 22 February at 10am, available from ticketmaster.co.uk and thebathfestival.org.uk

Main image, Clean Bandit, photography by Rita Zimmermann

The Bath Festival Finale Weekend photography: Jack Offord