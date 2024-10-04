Clevedon salerooms: September sale results

He may only be small but Morph – the little plasticine man beloved of a generation of children – certainly had a towering presence in Clevedon Saleroom’s Fine Art sale on September 12th. The diminutive but instantly recognisable figure had been modelled by his creator Aardman co-founder Peter Lord and was offered with a handwritten note of authenticity. The appearance of the little chap, offering as it did the opportunity to own one’s very own Morph, generated significant press interest and led to a slew of commission bids but in the end it was an internet bidder who secured his own piece of TV history with the gavel falling at £1,100 – a record price for an original Morph.



The sale commenced with a fine selection of jewellery, where some of the highest prices were achieved. A late 19th century diamond floral and foliate unmarked yellow and white metal semi parure, sold for £11,000, whilst an early 20th century diamond 18ct gold and platinum set halo ring sold for £6,000, and a sapphire and diamond white metal three-stone ring sold for £4,000. Amongst watches, it was the familiar name Rolex which hit the high note. A gentleman’s Yacht-Master stainless steel bracelet watch, sold for £3,800, whilst an Omega limited edition James Bond Quantum of Solace Seamaster co-axal chronometer bracelet watch sold for £2,200.



There were also strong performances amongst pictures. Leading the pack, a collection of late Victorian paintings of prize-winning greyhounds. Heralding from a country house in the North-East, they recorded a time when greyhound coursing was a popular aristocratic pastime. The source of much pre-sale interest the four pictures raced away from their estimates, selling for a combined total of £7,300.



Clevedon Salerooms next Fine Art sale, for which entries are now invited, will be on Thursday December 5th.

clevedonsalerooms.com;

@chrisyeo_antiques (Instagram)