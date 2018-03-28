This award-winning business is celebrating its 29th year in 2018 and it continues to flourish, offering a stunning collection of bridalwear from some of the world’s leading designers. Tucked away at the top of Whiteladies Road overlooking the picturesque Clifton Downs, Clifton Brides is an independent, family-owned company with a great new team. Appointments are offered on a one-to-one basis to ensure you receive the very best attention and help finding the perfect dress. Prices range from £1,000 to £2,000.

186 Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2XU

Tel: 0117 923 7928

Web: cliftonbrides.co.uk