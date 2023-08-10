32 College Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 3JH

Tel: +44 117 315 7110

cliftoncollege.com

Name of head: Dr Tim Greene MA DPhil

Age of pupils: 03 – 18 years

Number of pupils: 1,276 (Nursery and Pre-Preparatory, ages 03 – 18: 235; Preparatory School, ages 8 – 13: 281; Upper School, ages 13 – 18: 760)

Day fees per term: Nursery from £4,100, Pre-Preparatory from £4,100, Preparatory from £5,435, Upper School from £9,890. Flexi boarding and boarding packages available.

The curriculum: Clifton College offers an outstanding all-round education. Academically, the College is equally strong in STEM, literature, humanities, languages and the arts. In 2022, 79% of A Level grades were A-B and 68% of GCSE grades were A-A or 9-7. On average, 91% of the pupil body went on to higher education with 85% of students winning places at their chosen university, including places at Oxford, as well as institutions such as UCL, LSE, Imperial, Durham, Warwick, Bath and Exeter.

Extra-curricular activities: Music, art and drama play a large part in the life of the school, as do sport, outdoor pursuits, Clifton in the Community and the Combined Cadet Force. The wide range of activities available provide opportunities to develop leadership skills, to take on responsibility and to broaden interests.

Pastoral care: The College provides a real sense of community, both to its pupils and their families. Pupils form friendships that last a lifetime, with many opportunities to network and join together in later years through the Old Cliftonian Society. The house system is at the centre of the Clifton College community; it provides a strong support network for pupils while inter-house competitions offer a fun way for pupils to compete across a variety of talents from the House Play Festival to inter-house Debating.

Outstanding characteristics: Clifton College is a traditional British public school with inspirational teaching, first-class inclusive sport, diverse co-curricular activities, exceptional pastoral care and an outstanding environment. It aims to inspire each child to seize learning and opportunity and realise their full potential through an eagerness to embrace life with passion, integrity and resilience, and to make a positive difference to the lives of others. Excellent facilities include; 90 acres of sports facilities, a Forest School, Grade II listed Chapel, and 300-seat theatre. Scholarships and generous bursaries are available.