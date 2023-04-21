Clifton College’s New Sports Film Highlights Incredible Offering

Clifton College are delighted to share details of a new Sports Review conducted by Sir Clive Woodward along with their brand new Sports Film that highlights all of the incredible sport offered at the school.

The concept of school sport is evolving and the College decided to instruct a Sports Review to bring about positive change, with the aim to provide a sports programme that caters for Clifton’s modern and diverse community.

The Sport Review was conducted to advise on a route forward for Clifton College Sport that will support a world-class education for its pupils and become the market leader within the independent sector.

Sir Clive, former Director of Sport for Team GB at three Olympic Games and coach of the England Rugby World Cup winning team, spent a week at the college meeting a range of people. Clifton College has already acted on many of his suggestions including wider participation in a variety of traditional and non-traditional sports.

“At Clifton College, we value the importance of sport for a rounded education, placing emphasis on inclusion, teamwork and dedication. Both the new Sports Film and Sports Review showcase our devotion and broad offering of sport at Clifton College. We are proud to be able to offer a range of inclusive sports, non-traditional sports and performance pathway programmes. These programmes facilitate pupils to go on to secure professional sporting careers, or engage in a lifelong love of sport and a healthy lifestyle. We have strong partnerships with professional sporting institutions such as Bristol Bears, Gloucestershire Cricket and Bristol Sport.” Mr Mather, Deputy Head Co-Curriculum.

Sir Clive commented on how impressed he had been by the college’s offering,. You can read more about his recommendations and watch the short film here:

Clifton College is an independent co-educational day and boarding school in Bristol for pupils aged 3-18 years.

For enquiries or admissions information, please contact admissions@cliftoncollege.com for The Upper School (13-18 years), and prepadmissions@cliftoncollege.com for The Preschool, Pre-Prep and Prep School (Ages 3+). Personal tours are available to book at a date and time convenient to you: cliftoncollege.com