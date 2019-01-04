Clifton College Sports Centre is launching a new timetable of group fitness classes from Monday 14 January. Whether you want to lose weight, tone up or improve your strength, Clifton Group Fitness offers a wide variety of classes to help you achieve your fitness goals. The range of classes will enable you to try new training techniques and keep you motivated to reach your potential. Classes include: kettlercise, indoor cycling, yoga (vinyasa flow, iyengar, power and hatha), pad fit, full body circuits, HIIT core workout and pilates.

Classes are available to book online for both members and non-members

Guthrie Road, Clifton, Bristol BS8 3EZ

0117 315 7678; ccsl-cliftoncollege.com/sports-centre/classes